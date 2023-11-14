You could get paid to watch your favorite holiday movies this year

In Today's Talker - if your favorite holiday tradition is grabbing a blanket, a hot drink, and the television remote, we might have the perfect job for you.

CableTV.com is looking for a "Chief of Cheer" to watch 25 movies in 25 days. The chosen candidate has to keep track of each flick, and rank them based on nostalgia, heartwarming storytelling, and holiday cheer.

For their work, the Chief of Cheer will get $2,500, plus a year's subscription to seven streaming services.

The best part? There's no list to stick to. The winner gets to pick their favorite holiday movies - whether that's a Hallmark rom-com, an animated classic, or an action-thriller like "Die Hard."

CableTV.com is accepting applications on their website through December 1st.

