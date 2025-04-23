You can vote on the names of peregrine falcon chicks nesting at We Energies power plants

The public is being asked to vote on potential names of the unhatched peregrine falcon chicks at We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service power plants across Wisconsin.

Voters will be asked to choose five potential names from the list of "Founding Feathers" of the program. These name choices are falcons that have previously nested at Wisconsin power plants.

Watch: We Energies asking public to vote on falcon chicks' names:

Falcon eggs have been laid in Port Washington, Oak Creek, Milwaukee and Rothschild. All of these will be hatching soon.

Voting is live online and will continue until May 8.

Here are the names voters can choose from:



Rosalee

Maya

Beth

PBR

Breezer

Thilmany

Ives

Scott

Eclipse

Hercules

Icon

Scout

Presque

Flaps

Leopold

Michael

Swede

Atlanta

Beasley

Brinn

