You can listen to Christmas music all day today on this radio station

MILWAUKEE — Are you ready to rock out to some Christmas music?

One local radio station is taking Christmas in July very seriously this year. For one day only, Pure Oldies 106.9 will deck the halls with Christmas tunes all day.

Pure Oldies said listeners will hear Christmas carols from their childhood, along with classics from artists like Bing Crosby, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, and Dean Martin.

"Whether you've been naughty or nice, our holiday surprise promises to warm hearts, spark memories, and bring a smile to your face. Embrace the spirit of giving, spread cheer, and let the timeless melodies take you on a magical journey back in time," Pure Oldies wrote in a news release.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip