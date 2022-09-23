You can buy pumpkin spice cream puffs beginning today!

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Pumpkin spice this, pumpkin spice that! It's officially Fall and that means pumpkin spice is everywhere, including inside cream puffs.

Beginning today, you can head to Harvest Fair at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds and purchase pumpkin spice and latte-flavored cream puffs.

The festival will take place Friday from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Included in the festival is the cream puff drive-thru where you can pull up, purchase your cream puffs, and head home without even having to get out of your car!

Take note though, the drive-thru hours are different than that of the festival. If you just want Cream Puffs, you can pick them up from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The drive-thru quantities are limited though, so to guarantee your order, it's recommended you pre-order. Drive-thru orders without a prior purchase will only be accepted while supplies last.

You can preorder the puffs online.

