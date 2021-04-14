YMCA of Metro Milwaukee 'urgently hiring' to meet growing demand for youth programs

MILWAUKEE — The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee announced it was "urgently hiring" staff to keep up with the growing demand for youth programs.

"It is this year a little bit more urgent because kids have been out of school for so long without some social interaction, so there has been some learning loss and some loss of that social interaction. So I think we are seeing more parents kind of reaching out," said Dan Flynn, Human Resources Manager at the YMCA.

Flynn added they are especially looking for day camp and early childhood education staff.

"The YMCA, I consider them part of my village. They are helping raise and develop my children in an amazing way," said Akilah Adams.

Adams is a working single mom of four kids, all of whom enjoy the YMCA in some way, from early childhood education to virtual schooling to day camp. Adams said the programs have been a saving grace since the pandemic.

"I would not be able to work and perform as I have been if it wasn't for the Y. They truly saved my sanity and my life," Adams said.

A group called Wisconsin Partnership said the pandemic led child care providers to face declining revenue and increasing costs, and it stressed already existing challenges like turnover. At the same time, there is a great need for these providers.

"As more parents are returning to work, something a more pre-pandemic schedule they are of course looking for childcare, and they're going to need that childcare in order to be able to fully return to work and to have a true economic recovery," said Daria Hall, policy director at Wisconsin Partnership.

For Adams, the YMCA has helped her and her kids navigate the pandemic. She hopes other families will benefit too.

"They are a part of instilling the roadmap that the children will have. So it is such an urgent need that our children have quality caregivers," said Adams.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee wants to hire 50 people as soon as possible, adding that they offer full training and benefits. You can head to their website ymcamke.org for the job postings.

