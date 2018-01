Gillian Anderson, who plays Agent Scully on The X-Files, recently called on her Facebook friends to help her aunt get inducted into the Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame.

Marguerite Bachhuber, otherwise known as Aunt 'Mugs,' keeps the Packers spirit intact all year long at her assisted living facility in Green Bay. She even has a Packers shrine in her entryway!

Mugs encourages her fellow residents to chant "We Are Packer Backers" during Friday Happy Hour Sing Alongs in her living facility. Cast your vote and read more about the other candidates here.