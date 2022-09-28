Watch Now
WTMJ Radio leaving Capitol Drive location after 80 years

Most of the radio shows under the umbrella of Good Karma Brands have already left the building.
WTMJ Radio is relocating to downtown after 80 years in the TMJ4 building on Capitol Drive.
radio studio 1967.jpg
Posted at 10:19 AM, Sep 28, 2022
MILWAUKEE — After 80 years inside Radio City, today is the final radio broadcast on Capitol Drive.

WTMJ radio is moving downtown. In fact, most of the radio shows under the umbrella of Good Karma Brands have already left the building. But one final radio broadcast will happen today.

Radio City has been the unofficial name of this property since 1941 when it became the home of WTMJ.

But now, it sits mostly empty.

ESPN Radio will close its chapter here with its final broadcasts in the Capitol Drive space today.

There is no shortage of history in the halls here at Radio City.

We've got some really cool black and white photos to share... check them out!

Radio City Auditorium_BlaineWalsh_GordonHinckley.jpg
point at issue 1956.jpg

This building has hosted celebrities and politicians, including Senator John Kennedy and Vice President Richard Nixon.

Now, WTMJ Radio will be housed inside the Avenue in the 3rd Street Market Hall.

