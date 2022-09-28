WTMJ Radio leaving Capitol Drive location after 80 years

MILWAUKEE — After 80 years inside Radio City, today is the final radio broadcast on Capitol Drive.

WTMJ radio is moving downtown. In fact, most of the radio shows under the umbrella of Good Karma Brands have already left the building. But one final radio broadcast will happen today.

Radio City has been the unofficial name of this property since 1941 when it became the home of WTMJ.

But now, it sits mostly empty.

ESPN Radio will close its chapter here with its final broadcasts in the Capitol Drive space today.

There is no shortage of history in the halls here at Radio City.

This building has hosted celebrities and politicians, including Senator John Kennedy and Vice President Richard Nixon.

Now, WTMJ Radio will be housed inside the Avenue in the 3rd Street Market Hall.

