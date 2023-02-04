Watch Now
Wrong-way driver arrested for OWI after several kids, vehicles involved in crash

The woman driving the wrong way had three kids in the vehicle with her at the time of the crash
Photo courtesy of Mount Pleasant Police Facebook
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for an OWI after police say she drove the wrong way and crashed into several vehicles.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the crash happened around 7:19 p.m. Friday near Washington Avenue and Green Bay Road.

Police initially responded to the area for a report of a two-vehicle, head-on crash. However, when officers arrived they found that four vehicles had been involved in the crash. One of he vehicles had been driving westbound on the eastbound lanes.

The woman driving the wrong way had three kids in the vehicle with her at the time of the crash. The ages of those kids were not released.

Police said children were in the other vehicles as well as two adults. The number of kids and their ages were not provided.

All of the victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The wrong-way driver was arrested for an OWI and an OWI with passengers under the age of 16. It was her first offense.

All of the vehicles had to be towed away from the scene due to the extensive damage. Mount Pleasant Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

