Worst air pollution in years, Children's Health Alliance of Wisconsin offers advice

Wisconsin is experiencing some of its highest air pollution levels in years, according to the state's Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The DNR told TMJ4 News that the Canadian wildfires have led to seven air quality advisories this spring for PM2.5, fine particles associated with cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

"PM2.5 are just very tiny particles in the air, and those can harm people because they are small enough to end up in our lungs and can actually get in our bloodstream," said Carissa Hoium, Environmental Program Director with Children's Health Alliance of Wisconsin.

Hoium said children — especially those with respiratory conditions — are more vulnerable to air pollution than adults.

"Kids have kind of a different risk level in general because kids have increased breathing rates, and they breathe in more air per their body weight, and they’re more physically active outside," said Hoium. "They spend a lot of time outside, especially in the summer, and they tend to breathe through their mouths a lot."

Ozone at the ground level, another form of air pollution, is also at elevated levels, according to the DNR.

The state has also issued 12 ozone advisories this spring, the most since 2012. Ozone, according to Hoium, is most potent when it's sunny.

"On those days, when ozone is the issue, early morning or late evening would be the best time to be outdoors," said Hoium.

She recommends parents check air quality monitors, like airnow.gov, or download an air quality app to know what kind of air their kids are breathing.

"So, parents, especially of kids who may have respiratory issues like asthma, it's very important to take note of the air quality each day, and they may need to make changes to their daily activities," said Hoium.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip