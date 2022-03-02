Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

World's largest technical cheese competition returns

Wisconsin takes home 24 awards from World Cheese Awards
Copyright Getty Images
Justin Sullivan
<p>MODESTO, CA - OCTOBER 26: A cow logo is seen embossed in a wheel of Fiscalini cheese at the Fiscalini Cheese Co. October 26, 2006 in Modesto, California. California is poised to surpass Wisconsin as the top U.S. cheese producer by churning out 2.14 billion pounds of cheese last year, just shy of Wisconsin's 2.4 billion pounds. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)</p>
Wisconsin takes home 24 awards from World Cheese Awards
Posted at 7:39 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 20:39:15-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world started Tuesday in Wisconsin, with 2,978 entries from 29 nations.

The 53 judges taste, sniff and inspect the 141 classes of dairy products during the biennial World Championship Cheese Contest, this year held in Madison.

The number of entries is down from 2020 when it was a record 3,667 and that’s partly due to supply chain issues, labor shortages and shipping issues, according to Grace Atherton, communications director for Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, which organizes the event.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku