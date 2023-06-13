World's largest Christmas lights maze to visit Franklin this holiday season

FRANKLIN, Wis. — A new Christmas experience is coming to the Milwaukee area and get this, it's the largest Christmas lights maze in the world!

Enchant Christmas will take over Franklin Field at Ballpark Commons this November and December, bringing with it visits with Santa, a holiday marketplace, and live entertainment.

According to a news release, more than 300,000 are expected to visit the experience this winter, which will be open from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31. Milwaukee is one of five cities to host the Christmas event this year. The others are Scottsdale, Arizona; Las Vegas, Nevada; San Jose, California and St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Christmas lights maze will be made up of larger-than-life, custom-designed, and story-driven light sculptures, a news release says. There will also be an ice-skating trail, interactive games, holiday foods, and custom cocktails.

“We are thrilled to bring Enchant Christmas to the vibrant city of Milwaukee this holiday season, and to be in partnership with the local ROC Ventures group," said Enchant CEO, Kevin Johnston. “The Franklin Field at Ballpark Commons venue is such an ideal location for the Enchant experience -- it's ready to be filled to the brim with lights. The maze we’ve designed for the coming holidays is a visual feast, and it is a true delight to share it for the first time in a new city. We can't wait for Christmas! We will formally introduce Milwaukee to the maze coming to town this September… and in the meantime, grab those early bird tickets to secure your reservation to the adventure.”

Enchant Christmas was founded in British Columbia back in 2016, and has made its way across the country to places like Dallas, Seattle and D.C. This year, however, will be the first time it stops in Southeastern Wisconsin.

“It is such an honor to be selected as one of only a handful of cities that will host this spectacular event,” said Michael Zimmerman, founder and CEO of ROC Ventures. “Enchant Christmas is going to be a remarkable holiday memory for all in attendance. It’s also a good chance for our local residents and businesses to show families from around the Midwest how we celebrate love and good cheer here in Milwaukee.”

Early-bird tickets for the experience are available now through June 25. For more information and to get tickets, click here.

In addition to selling tickets, Enchanct Christmas is also looking for seasonal workers who can help out with the event, including local artisans, culinary vendors, and brand ambassadors. More information on those opportunities can be found here.

