WAUKESHA — The "World's Largest Bounce House" is making its debut in Waukesha Friday.

The Big Bounce America tour is stopping in Waukesha County from Friday through Sunday.

The inflatable attraction is available at the Waukesha County Expo Center and features a 13,000 square foot bounce house, a newly added sports arena, and a 900-foot long obstacle course.

Passes for the event start at $19 for toddlers and $39 for adults.

