World-renowned choreographer and celebrity dancer hold master class in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A special dance class led by world-famous choreographer Frank Gatson, Jr. and celebrity dancer Jasmine Harper was held at the Milwaukee Ballet Baumgartner Center for Dance.

The event leads up to the YWCA SEW 28th Annual Circle of Women Event being held at Saint Kate The Arts Hotel on Thursday, September 21st from 5-8 pm. This year's theme is "The Power Of A Pivot".

Frank Gatson, Jr. is a Milwaukee native who has worked with superstars like Beyonce', En Vogue, Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Brandy, Kelly Rowland, and more.

Jasmine Harper appeared on the 10th season of "So You Think You Can Dance" and has performed with Taylor Swift, Usher, Ciara, and completed two tours with Beyonce.

