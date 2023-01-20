World-renowned art duo brings 24 lantern sculptures to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - — There's a new glow in part of downtown Milwaukee — a large public art display has popped up.

Cathedral Square Park is home to a brand-new, immersive art installation. You'll find 8 large lanterns dotting the park and 16 smaller ones hanging from the trees.

The work invites the viewer to explore the intersection of art and mathematics, and you'll find QR codes at the park that link to interactive STEM lessons geared toward students.

It is the work of a Canadian and Ukrainian artist duo, HYBYCOZO, it will remain in the park until May, but your first chance to check it out starts this weekend.

"We've got a two-night premiere launching into the release of what we call "Lightfield" by HYBYCOZO and this Thursday evening at 5:00 we're going to be cutting the ribbon officially," said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown. "But there are going to be lots of activities (Thursday and Friday) throughout the park. Including smores, a nice little firepit for people, some hot beverages — hot apple cider, and hot cocoa."

There will be an ice bar and a DJ as well.

Other cities around the county have hosted the installation, and it first debuted at Burning Man.

