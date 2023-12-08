World premiere of Micheal Pink's 'The Nutcracker: Drosselmeyer's Imaginarium'

MILWAUKEE — Do you hear what I hear? The world premiere of Michael Pink's "The Nutcracker: Drosselmeyer's Imaginarium" is kicking off Friday night at the Marcus Performing Arts Center and will go through December 26.

The Nutcracker ballet has been a holiday tradition for more than 125 years. There's the "voice" of the Sugar Plum Fairy and the traditional magic of Christmas! Milwaukee Ballet's Artistic Director Michael Pink is in his 21st year, and "The Nutcracker: Drosselmeyer's Imaginarium" marks a change in the company's holiday production for the first time in 20 years.

"The most important thing for all of us was also preserving tradition and that sense of tradition," said Pink.

The first glimpse of this production was through the eyes of students, thanks to Milwaukee Ballet's Community Engagement programming.

Rachel Howell is the Community Engagement Manager for Milwaukee Ballet.

"We have about 1,400 kids from around the city, around the state, coming to join us for the Nutcracker."

Community Engagement is used to not only help break barriers but to promote confidence, a healthy lifestyle, and creativity through performances and accessible, hands-on workshops.

"Culturally, a lot of people don't feel invited into the ballet. They don't feel like they see themselves represented on stage, and so we hope that by inviting more and more people into the ballet, they'll see that the ballet is telling human stories," said Howell.

Programs like Releve address barriers that include a lack of role models for aspiring dancers, support for young dancers of color, and economic inequality.

"You love ballet? Yes! Why do you love ballet so much? It's kinda fun and you can do like mostly new stuff every time you go to ballet."

Elaina is one of the Releve students who got to see a special Nutcracker rehearsal.

"We have three schools that we partner with Parkside, Allen-Field, and Alba...all Milwaukee Public Schools. We've been in these schools for a long time. Over 30 years at Parkside and almost a decade and a half at the other two schools," said Howell.

Anthony and Eric were also in attendance for this special performance.

"It was great, it was funny!" said Eric.

They also understand that ballet is an equal opportunity for both boys and girls!

"It can be cool for boys and girls because they might need boys to carry them," said Anthony.

As the Nutcracker marches along and the magic of the holiday tradition is re-imagined, attendees are reminded that they can also help make a difference with the angel ornament that continues to help make the arts accessible to everyone.

"Everyone who buys one sends a kid to a matinee and I will tell you this year, we were able to seat about 700 kids through the angel fund," said Howell.

Meanwhile, the children and I practice our moves, because through exposure and a love for the arts....they definitely have next on the big stage.

For tickets and more information, visit marcuscenter.org.

