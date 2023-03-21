World Down Syndrome Day: Gigi's Playhouse offers free, purposeful programs

MILWAUKEE — Tuesday marked World Down Syndrome Day! Celebrated each year on March 21, the goal is to raise awareness globally and support those living with Down Syndrome.

Down syndrome occurs across the human spectrum and is the most common chromosomal condition. Each year, about 6,000 babies are born with Down syndrome — a 1 in 700 chance. The prevalence of Down Syndrome increases with the mother’s age.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams visited Gigi's Playhouse, a volunteer-run organization that offers free, purposeful programs in Fox Point, Wisconsin.

