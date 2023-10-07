Workplace shooting; argument between coworkers leads to shooting, manhunt on Northwest Side

MILWAUKEE — An armed man was on the loose for nearly an hour after a shooting near an industrial facility on the city’s Northwest Side Friday evening.

Police say just after 5:30 p.m. an argument between two people led to shots being fired. The suspect, a 42-year-old man, shot a 43-year-old victim. The victim is expected to survive.

The business, Kracor, Inc. is a plastic fabrication company owned by Yamaha Marine Systems Company. A spokesperson for Yamaha says the shooting followed a dispute between two employees the previous day.

After the shooting, police say the suspect ran from the scene. A vehicle believed to be involved in the incident was located near 51st Street and Brown Deer Road, but the suspect was not located inside.

Around 6:25 p.m., police say they located the man near Teutonia and Green Bay Road. TMJ4 spotted dozens of police vehicles and K9s shortly after the man was taken into custody and recovered a gun.

According to LinkedIn, the business has fewer than 50 employees.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip