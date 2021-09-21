Watch
Workers reinstall Wisconsin statues downed in 2020 protest

Todd Richmond/AP
Workers reinstall a statue of Wisconsin abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg outside the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Protesters tore the 9-foot-6-inch statue down and ripped its head off in June 2020 during a demonstration over George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Todd Richmond)
Posted at 3:25 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 16:25:35-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Workers have reinstalled two statues on the Wisconsin Capitol grounds that protesters damaged during a demonstration last year following George Floyd's death.

Protesters in June broke off a leg and tore the head off a statue of abolitionist Hans Christian Heg. They also dented and broke a finger off the “Forward” statue.

The state received $60,000 in federal grants to cover restoration efforts. Workers from the state Department of Administration reinstalled both statues Tuesday morning. They used a boom crane to lower Heg back onto his pedestal.

The protest was among demonstrations around the U.S. after Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

