Worker rescued from above Milwaukee County Courthouse after suspended scaffolding partially collapses

MILWAUKEE — A worker was rescued after becoming trapped above the Milwaukee County Courthouse Thursday when the suspended scaffolding they were working on partially collapsed.
It happened at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
People could be seen lowering ropes down to the worker on the "swing stage" as part of a recovery effort. A second worker who was on a ledge just above the scaffolding came over to help.
Watch: Workers make it to safety after suspended scaffolding partially collapses:
Milwaukee firefighters eventually arrived at the courthouse and could be seen on the roof and on the ground assisting in the rescue.
After firefighters arrived, another piece of suspended scaffolding carrying two additional workers was slowly raised from the ground up the courthouse wall.
The workers on the second scaffold secured the two workers near the collapsed scaffold and continued upward to the courthouse roof. All four workers eventually safely reached the roof.
In a news conference, Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said the cause of the collapse is still unknown, and that there were zero injuries in the incident.
"We were ready to go over the edge...but these folks that are working on this site are highly skilled," Lipski said.
Lipski called the successful rescue the "best ending" to the story.
Berglund Construction has been working on a stone repair project at the courthouse for multiple years.
This is a developing story - we will update as we learn more.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.