Woodruff returns to form as Brewers defeat Cardinals 5-1

MILWAUKEE — Brandon Woodruff threw five shutout innings and Omar Narváez homered and doubled as the Milwaukee Brewers opened their home schedule with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon.

Woodruff struck out two and allowed just three hits and a walk to bounce back from an uncharacteristically poor performance in a 9-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs last week.

Morry Gash/AP Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez reacts after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Brewers scored four runs off Adam Wainwright in the first three innings.

Narváez hit a solo homer in the second and an RBI double in the third.

Morry Gash/AP Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez reacts after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Brewers Home Opener was on Milwaukee's "414 Day" with the game beginning at 4:14 p.m. at American Family Field on Thursday.

Brewers fans are the best tailgaters in the MLB pic.twitter.com/klnViv26VW — James Groh (@JamesGroh_) April 14, 2022

Thursday's high winds caused issues for some tailgaters at American Family Field. The winds were strong enough to tip over tailgate grills, furniture, and tents.

⚠️ ATTENTION 4/14 TICKET HOLDERS ⚠️



Due to the extremely high winds today, we're recommending that fans avoid setting up tents or canopies in the interest of everyone's safety. Be aware of the wind picking up small grills, tables, etc. — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 14, 2022

Thirteen-year-old Liamani Segura sang the National Anthem for the Home Opener on Thursday. She's previously performed for the 2020 and 2021 home opener games.

The brother of Waukesha Christmas Parade victim Jackson Sparks threw out the first ceremonial pitch. Twelve-year-old Tucker Sparks threw the first pitch to his father Aaron.

Milwaukee Police Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz, who was shot while off-duty during a robbery in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, was also honored at Thursday's Home Opener.

The Brewers host St. Louis for a four-game series (April 14-17) and a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates (April 18-20).

Tickets remain for April 15-20 games against the Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates. All tickets are available HERE or by calling 1-800-933-7890 or the American Family Field Box Office.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip