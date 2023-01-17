Women's Center in Waukesha hopes to provide critical supplies to local moms through donations

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4's 20th Community Baby Shower is underway and running the entire month of January. It's a chance to help families in crisis here in Southeast Wisconsin.

We are asking people to donate much-needed items like diapers, formula, and new clothes. Your donations will go to one of six partner organizations, including The Women's Center located in Waukesha.

Jessi Trauth is the director of shelter and transitional living services with The Women's Center and joined us in-studio Monday on TMJ4 News at 4 p.m. to talk about the importance of your donations.

The agency started in 1977 and helps people impacted by domestic violence, sexual abuse, child abuse, and human trafficking. Trauth says donations from the TMJ4 Community Baby Shower help the agency provide critical supplies at a time when families may be fleeing life-threatening situations and oftentimes, the donations made in January will last the shelter until the summer.

You can learn more about the work of The Women's Center and how your donations to the TMJ4 Community Baby Shower help families in our community by watching the full interview at the top of this article!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip