Women United passionate about helping community in Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE — The United Way's Women United has raised over $100 million for Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County and they are the largest Women United Council in the world, made up of philanthropists, volunteers and change makers.

Christine Liu McLaughlin is a member of the Women United Council.

"When you get a bunch of women in a room that are so passionate about making the community better, helping women in the community and the youth, there's really nothing to stop us," said McLaughlin.

Dr. Mary Kellner was the recipient of the Linda T. Mellowes Woman Leader of the Year Award. She worked as an elementary school teacher and guidance counselor and is committed to addressing the achievement gap that some Milwaukee children face.

"Probably my most latest work is trying to develop more literacy programs and trying to fund literacy programs, so the students that have been - especially in the last couple of years - that have lost learning to catch up," said Kellner.

Author Maya Smart was featured as the keynote speaker. She's an advocate in support of literacy for all. She'll release her new book "Reading for Our Lives: A Literacy Action Plan from Birth to Six" next month. It's truly amazing what women can do when they have a seat at the table!

Andrea Williams will have a sit-down conversation with Maya Smart Thursday at 4 p.m. They'll discuss her new book and how she and her husband Shaka Smart are making a difference at Marquette University.

