Women-owned businesses hold free food festival at Sherman Phoenix

MILWAUKEE — Sherman Phoenix hosted a free food festival. Sunday, more than 20 woman-owned restaurants were represented.

From pizza. to pasta, wraps and everything in-between - A free bite to eat wasn't hard to come by at the Sherman Phoenix Sunday afternoon.

"There's pizza. There's chicken quesadilla and I, um, have some wings from Buffalo Boss,” said Britney Lucas.

Lucas was one of hundreds leaving the Free Food Festival happy.

The five-hour long festival was put together by more than twenty women-owned businesses for the community. It was funded through an $80,000 dollar grant from nonprofit, World Central Kitchen.

"They had funding for International Women's Months and they wanted to support women-owned businesses, so that's what we did today,” said Caitlin Cullen, owner of The Tandem in Milwaukee.

After a year of COVID-19, the pandemic still continues. The days for some, still are hard but Sunday's event gives a little bit of relief during these trying times."

"A lot of us are out here fighting this and it's just good when people help you,” said Cynthia Baker.

Baker brought her granddaughter outside for a bite to eat and to enjoy the sunny weather. She was happy her young granddaughter saw other strong women helping one another.

"That just means that it's strong women out here surviving together. We are all sticking together and surviving together,” Baker said.

At Rise and Grind Café, the sandwiches kept coming. as staff made them in the kitchen. young volunteers with the young women's nonprofit, GLOW 414, would run them out to whoever wanted, or needed them.

"That's why GLOW stands for Girls Learning to become Outstanding Women because women, we rock!” said Mikell Daniels.

