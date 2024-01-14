Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman with car stuck in snow gets help from Packers QB Jordan Love

jordan love
Morry Gash/AP
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Aaron Rodgers’ absence from the Green Bay Packers’ minicamp means more opportunities for 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love, who now must prepare for the possibility he could open the season as a starting quarterback after not playing a single down his rookie year. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
jordan love
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jan 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 16:08:21-05

DE PERE, Wisc. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman whose car was stuck in snow said she got some sports celebrity muscle from quarterback Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers.

“He gets out of his car and he’s like, ‘Are you OK?’” Lucy Kurowski, 20, told WLUK-TV. “And I was like, ‘Are you Jordan Love?!’ I was fangirling.”

Kurowski’s vehicle was stuck Friday as she left a hair appointment in De Pere, near Green Bay.

“I reversed. He pushed,” Kurowski said. “And then after the first try, we’re like, ‘This is not a good idea. You have a game Sunday. It’s OK. I have people coming to help me anyways.’”

The Packers play Dallas in the NFC playoffs. Kurowski at least got a selfie with Love, which went viral when her aunt posted it on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I think everyone is truly seeing that he’s not just an MVP on the field but just a great, great

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device