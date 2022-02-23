Woman struck, killed by two cars while crossing the street

MILWAUKEE — A 42-year-old woman was killed Tuesday night in a hit-and-run.

Milwaukee police say the woman was hit by a car around 10:55 p.m. in the 700 block of N. 35th Street. The vehicle that hit her fled the scene and left her lying in the roadway. She was then struck by another car a short time later.

The second driver stayed on the scene.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and they are looking for the first driver.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

