Woman shot near 5th and Burleigh, Milwaukee police seek video

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help after they say a woman was shot and injured when gunfire erupted from a group of people near 5th and Burleigh Sunday evening.

The victim is a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman. Police say she suffered non-fatal gunshot injuries just after 7 p.m. and is now in the hospital and is expected to survive.

She was walking along the sidewalk when the gunshots rang out, police said. Police seek unknown suspects.

MPD said in a statement that there could be people with video that may have captured the incident. "Any assistance is appreciated," they said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

