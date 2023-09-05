Woman shot and killed in car near 28th and Fairmount, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — A 37-year-old woman died after suspects fired gunshots at the car she was in, hitting and ultimately killing her, authorities said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Jennifer Woods, 37 of Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Police Dept. said in a statement the incident happened near 28th and Fairmount around 12:33 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The victim was driving when the suspects opened fire, hitting her. The victim drove to summon for help. She was brought to the hospital, where she died.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip