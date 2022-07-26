Woman sexually assaulted by two men on State Street in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — A woman was sexually assaulted by two strangers on State Street in Madison early Sunday morning, police say.

According to the Madison Police Department, the woman was waiting for a rideshare driver near the intersection of State, Gilman, and Broom streets.

The men made sexually inappropriate comments and groped her, police say. They then "led her" to a nearby vehicle and drove away from the area. Police say she fought back as one of the men continued to assault her.

The woman was eventually able to get out of the vehicle. Police say witnesses saw her get out and helped her get to a safe location.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com. Information can be shared anonymously.

