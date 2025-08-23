Woman seriously injured after early morning dog attack, Watertown police say

WATERTOWN — According to the Watertown Police Department, a woman is seriously injured after an early morning dog attack.

The incident happened around 5:55 a.m. Saturday, Aug 23. Police say they received report of a woman being attacked by four dogs as she was out for a walk near Milford St. and Cobblestone Way in Watertown.

When police arrived to the area, they found the woman with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, as officers attempted to assist the woman, the four dogs charged toward them. Watertown police say, for the officer's safety, one of them discharged their firearm, striking one of the dogs. That dog later died.

The other three dogs were taken by police as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Watertown Police Department is investigating the incident.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error