Woman-owned Milwaukee business one of the first hired by MKE 2024 Host Committee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee businesses have already begun reaping the benefits as organizers dive deep into the planning stages to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

"This is like pinch me. Is this real," said Anne Zizzo, CEO and founder of Zizzo Group Engagement Marketing in Milwaukee.

The MKE 2024 Host Committee, which is the force behind pulling off the RNC, chose Zizzo's company to help with marketing and creating its new website. It is a critical tool to connect guests to information on the Brew City.

"What we appreciated so much about the opportunity is they are the nonpartisan organization that is ultimately establishing every aspect of making sure that hosting this global event here in Milwaukee in July of 2024 is going to be perfect," Zizzo explained.

Zizzo is eager to see other businesses shine during an event expected to spark economic impact as high as $200 million.

"I have no doubt people will see what I love about the city in the area I grew up in," Zizzo said.

It was 1995 when Zizzo started the business in her basement. At the same time, her father was terminally ill and she just had her first son.

"Long story short, at the end of that first year I was taking my dad to clinical trials around the state, and I had seven people working in the basement of my home. I had done $7 million in sales," Zizzo recalled.

From there it was full speed ahead, but that is how Zizzo says she is wired. Her company worked with several clients in and out of Wisconsin. They also prioritize giving back to the community.

The grind continues for 2024, but Zizzo cannot wait to show the world the city that helped build her life's work.

"It's just the best shining moment that our city can have," Zizzo said.

