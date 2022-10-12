Woman killed in shooting near Lovers Lane and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting this morning.

A woman was killed near Lovers Lane and Silver Spring this morning, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The police department said the woman, 32, was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the medical examiner's office, the woman was the 43rd woman killed this year. In 2021, 37 women were homicide victims.

Milwaukee police are investigating the incident and seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

