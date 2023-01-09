Woman killed near 3rd and Mineral; domestic violence related, police say

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead late Sunday night.

Investigators say the 20-year-old woman's death is domestic violence related. It all happened just before midnight not too far from 3rd and Mineral.

Take a look at what our photojournalist saw when he arrived. You can see police cars surrounding what looks to be an apartment building in the area. Officers can also be seen in the building's main entrance. Police say a 22-year-old was taken into custody and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office.

Taking it a step further, the latest information released from the Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide report says 80 people lost their lives to domestic violence in Wisconsin in 2021.

