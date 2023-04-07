Woman killed, man arrested following crash on I-94 near Lake Mills

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — A woman has died and a man has been arrested following a rollover crash on I-94 Thursday night.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near state highway 89 near Lake Mills. Authorities say a Chevy Equinox was heading west when it began to swerve.

The vehicle went onto the right shoulder, where the driver lost control, veering across the westbound lanes and into the median. The vehicle rolled several times before it came to a rest with serious damage.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. The passenger, a 43-year-old woman, was ejected and pinned under the vehicle. She died on the scene.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver is going to be charged with Operating After Revocation, and Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death.

I-94 westbound was closed for about three hours Thursday as officials investigated the crash.

The identity of the woman was withheld pending family notification.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip