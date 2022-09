WAUWATOSA — The Wauwatosa Police Department confirmed a woman was killed Saturday morning in a car vs train crash.

Police said Canadian Pacific Rail contacted them just before 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they began performing life-saving measures on the car's driver.

Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's online database, the woman was 73 years old.

