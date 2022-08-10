Watch Now
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Dodge County

Officials said she failed to negotiate a curve and overturned
TMJ4
Posted at 6:53 AM, Aug 10, 2022
EMMET, WIS. — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway following a deadly crash on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 5:19 p.m. on the northbound off-ramp of State Highway 26 in the Township of Emmet. Officials said a woman was driving her Toyota when she failed to negotiate a curve.

The vehicle then left the roadway and overturned multiple times.

The Dodge County Medical Examiner pronounced the driver dead on the scene. Her age and identity have not been released.

Assisting at the crash scene were Watertown Fire Department, Watertown Paramedics, Watertown Police Department, Flight for Life, Dodge County Crash Investigation Team, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, Dodge County Medical Examiner, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain.

