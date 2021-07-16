Woman killed in Sheboygan County car crash

TOWN OF SCOTT — Officials say a woman in her 20s died after a crash Friday morning in the Town of Scott.

At around 6 a.m., officials received a call about a car in the woods off from State Highway 28, north of Lone Pine Road.

Once on scene, officers determined the driver of the vehicle was trapped. Upon further investigation they determined the driver was dead.

They say the vehicle was northbound on State Highway 28, exited the highway and rolled, striking trees.

The cause and nature of the crash remain under investigation.

They say the preliminary investigation suggests it was a single vehicle crash.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip