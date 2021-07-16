Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman killed in Sheboygan County car crash

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
FILE PHOTO: Ambulance lights
Screen Shot 2021-06-16 at 12.01.40 PM.png
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 12:12:46-04

TOWN OF SCOTT — Officials say a woman in her 20s died after a crash Friday morning in the Town of Scott.

At around 6 a.m., officials received a call about a car in the woods off from State Highway 28, north of Lone Pine Road.

Once on scene, officers determined the driver of the vehicle was trapped. Upon further investigation they determined the driver was dead.

They say the vehicle was northbound on State Highway 28, exited the highway and rolled, striking trees.

The cause and nature of the crash remain under investigation.

They say the preliminary investigation suggests it was a single vehicle crash.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW