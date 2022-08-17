Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman killed in Racine County crash involving truck, sedan

A box truck failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the sedan
Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 5:55 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 06:55:11-04

RACINE CO.  — The Racine County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office responded to CTH-A/Plank Rd. at CTH-J/N around 3:48 p.m. for reports of a vehicle rolled over.

When deputies arrived, they found a Chevrolet sedan with severe front side damage and a 22-foot box truck in the ditch line with moderate damage.

An initial investigation revealed the truck was heading southbound on CTH-J and failed to stop at a stop sign. The Chevrolet crashed into the truck.

The sheriff's office said both roads were closed off so crews could clear the crash. The area did not reopen until about 9 p.m.

The driver of the box truck, a 50-year-old man from Chicago, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the sedan, a 41-year-old woman from Burlington, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the cause and nature of the crash.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards