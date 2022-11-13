Watch Now
Woman in critical condition following stabbing near 38th and Lloyd

Police said a suspect has been arrested and charges are pending
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one woman injured. A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the incident.
Posted at 7:14 AM, Nov 13, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one woman injured.

The stabbing happened near 38th and Lloyd Saturday around 10:45 p.m. Police said a 30-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

According to MPD, that woman remains in critical condition.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the incident and officials said charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

