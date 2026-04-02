TOWN OF ASHFORD — A 30-year-old Waukesha woman died in a car crash in Fond du Lac County just before midnight.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened in the town of Ashford. The sheriff's office said the woman failed to negotiate a curve and rolled her vehicle over.

WATCH: A 30-year-old Waukesha woman died in a car crash in Fond du Lac County just before midnight

Woman from Waukesha killed in rollover crash in Fond du Lac County

She died at the scene.

On Thursday night, the victim was identified by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office as Jacqueline Ratelle.

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