Woman dragged three miles after drunk driving roll over crash, police say

Investigators say a woman is dead after being dragged behind a car for more than three miles.

They say a car carrying 5 people lost control on a tight curve on southbound I-45 in Fond Du Lac County. Investigators say the crash was alcohol related and that four people were ejected after hitting a ditch and rolling their vehicle.

One of those passengers, a 19-year-old woman, was hit by another passing vehicle and dragged more than three miles from the initial scene.

Investigators aren't saying whether the driver who hit that woman stayed at the scene or fled.

The other victims in the crash range in age from 16 to 21-years old. Their injuries vary from minor to critical. A neighbor told TMJ4 that the curve has a reputation for violent crashes.

TMJ4 has been in contact with the family of the woman who died. They are trying to raise money for her to be cremated, but are not ready to talk about the incident yet.

