Woman crashes into Ascension-Ozaukee Columbia St. Mary's, one injured

MEQUON, Wis. — One man was injured by debris Monday after a woman drove into Ascension-Ozaukee Columbia St. Mary’s.

The Mequon Police Department said a 77-year-old woman was pulling up to the hospital to drop off a passenger when she accelerated, veered to the right, and crashed into the vestibule area of the hospital.

Police say a 71-year-old man was about to walk into the building at the time of the crash and suffered a head injury from broken glass and other debris from the crash. He was not hit by the vehicle.

An investigation revealed the woman likely accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake when driving up. Everyone involved in the crash was treated at the hospital.

No charges are being filed in the crash and a driver report will be filed with the state, police said.

