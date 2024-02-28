Woman charged with homicide of New Berlin man, claims he sexually assaulted her son

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — A 43-year-old Glendale woman has been criminally charged in the death of 77-year-old Richard Platt.

Martha Brown was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Waukesha County. Brown and Platt knew each other for more than a decade. Relatives described them as family friends.

According to a criminal complaint, Brown was found running around half-naked with a shower curtain in Cedarburg earlier this month before leading police to Platt's house where his body was found in the basement.

Blood and pieces of a ceramic object were around him. A detective said it was apparent the Platt had been struck in the head or face with the broken ceramic angel.

Brown told law enforcement that she lived with Platt for five to seven years. Relatives said she stayed there with her two children until 2020 when they moved to an apartment in Glendale, and that Brown would visit Platt almost every day with her 22-year-old son.

Family members also stated that Platt helped Brown care for her son.

After she was found in Cedarburg, Brown told law enforcement that Platt sexually assaulted her and her 22-year-old non-verbal and autistic son at the New Berlin home.

She told a detective that she hurt the 77-year-old because of the sexual contact between him and her son. Brown admitted to chasing Platt into the basement.

She also stated that she did know the extent of Platt's injuries.

The court followed the state's recommendation and set Brown's cash bail at $1 million.

Brown's preliminary hearing was set for March 8.

