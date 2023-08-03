Woman charged with driving drunk, causing death in fatal rollover crash in Union Grove

UNION GROVE, Wis. — A 36-year-old Union Grove woman was recently charged in connection to a rollover crash that killed a Kenosha man in October.

Kristi Lichtenwalner is facing the following charges: homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense), and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (4th offense).

On Oct. 3, 2022, Racine County deputies responded to a rollover crash at the 17500 block of Durrand Ave. in the Village of Union Grove around 10 p.m. Deputies found a 37-year-old Kenosha man dead outside his red Cadillac SUV.



The vehicle was 10 feet off the road in the ditch and the victim was found 30 feet to the east of the vehicle. According to a criminal complaint, two women were sitting on the ground in the ditch. One of the women, later identified as Lichtenwalner, was in "great distress, crying and screaming." A deputy could smell the odor of intoxicants coming from her breath as he spoke with her.

While checking the vehicle, a deputy found an open bottle of whiskey inside a purse.

At the hospital, the criminal complaint says Lichtenwalner alleged the victim had been driving at the time of the crash. She said they took his Cadillac from his home in Kenosha to her home in Union Grove, which is when the crash happened.

When asked multiple times if she was driving the Cadillac, Lichtenwalner said no. She also denied they were fighting prior to the crash, and did not know what caused the incident.

Lichtenwalner also stated she was not wearing her seatbelt during the crash and that the victim had been drinking "quite a bit." The criminal complaint says Lichtenwalner's speech was slurred while speaking with authorities.

On Oct. 26, the complaint says "stains appearing to be blood" were found inside the car. Those parts of the vehicle were cut out and sent to a crime lab for analysis. A deputy also found a long strand of hair in the front driver-side window.

On July 30, DNA results revealed the center of the steering wheel airbag tested positive for Lichtenwalner. The complaint notes Lichtenwalner had an "abrasion to the bridge of her nose" after the crash, which is "consistent with injuries" of being struck by an airbag during a crash.

A witness alleged they saw the victim and Lichtenwalner switch seats and Lichtenwalner get into the driver's seat before driving away from the victim's home, the complaint says. The vehicle is also seen on surveillance at a liquor store where the victim is shown getting out of the passenger seat, buying items, then returning to the passenger seat before the vehicle departs. The car is seen on numerous surveillance cameras while en route to the crash site, the complaint says. Deputies concluded there would be "little to no time" to allow Lichtenwalner and the victim to switch seats.

On Aug. 1, an investigator met with Lichtenwalner to recap their last meeting and review evidence that was collected, including surveillance footage and DNA results. When Lichtenwalner was asked who was driving the car, she responded "something to the effect of needing to talk to her attorney."

A $25,000 cash bond was set for Lichtenwalner on Wednesday. She returns to court on Aug. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip