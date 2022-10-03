Kenosha man killed in rollover crash in Union Grove, sheriff's office says

UNION GROVE, Wis. — A Kenosha man was killed in a rollover crash Saturday night in the Village of Union Grove, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies were sent to a single-vehicle rollover crash just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday in the 17500 block of Durand Avenue. A caller reported to deputies that the vehicle was on its roof in the ditch.

Deputies found the 37-year-old Kenosha man dead outside his red 2013 Cadillac SUV.

The news release says a preliminary investigation showed that the driver was traveling westbound when he veered across the centerline, and went into the ditch on the south side of the road. The man was ejected as his vehicle rolled several times.

A 35-year-old Union Grove woman was also in the Cadillac. She was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

"Open intoxicants" were found in the vehicle, deputies say.

Jean Wilks lives on a soybean farm nearby. She said they've seen a lot of accidents since her family moved to the location in the 1970s, but nothing like this crash.

"This many lights and rescue squads. The lights were unreal," Wilks said. "I could see the wheels up in the air."

The Sheriff’s Major Crash Assistance Team was called to investigate the accident, the news release says.

