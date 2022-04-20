Watch
Woman charged in crash death of former Milwaukee Bucks player

JIM BRYANT/AP
FILE - Seattle SuperSonics' Galen Young (5) guards Phoenix Suns' Quentin Richardson during the first half of a preseason basketball game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2004, in Seattle. A woman who crashed her car into a Memphis house has been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of Galen Young, a former college and pro basketball player found dead in the home, prosecutors said Tuesday, April 19, 2022.(AP Photo/Jim Bryant, File)
Posted at 9:06 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 10:06:50-04

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Tennessee woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of former college and professional basketball player Galen Young.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Tuesday that 19-year-old Miracle Renee Rutherford was indicted in the death of Young, who was inside a Memphis home when a car crashed into the house in June.

Young played high school basketball in Memphis and started his college career at Northwest Mississippi Community College. Young then played two years at UNC-Charlotte, where he led the 49ers to two NCAA Tournament appearances and earned All Conference-USA honors.

The Milwaukee Bucks selected Young as the 48th overall pick in the 1999 NBA draft.

