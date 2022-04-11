Woman charged for deadly hit-and-run with cyclist at 20th and Grant

MILWAUKEE — A 31-year-old woman was charged with hit and run resulting in death for allegedly hitting and killing a cyclist at 20th and Grant in Milwaukee in March.

Amber Corrao was charged on April 5. An arrest warrant was issued for her on the same day, online court records show.

A criminal complaint released Monday states on March 25 a 911 caller told police that the cyclist was riding through the intersection when they were struck by a blue Jeep Liberty. The 911 caller said the driver continued and may have even accelerated after hitting the bicyclist.

A surveillance camera confirmed the vehicle and where it was heading.

The complaint states investigators found the Jeep in Marinette County five days later. It had damage to its front and the remnants of blue paint that matched the color of the bicycle involved in the crash.

Defendant Amber Corrao then came out of the house nearby to talk with officers. She said she had been driving the vehicle when she hit something and kept driving. The complaint states she claimed she did not know what happened until it was on the news. Under further questioning, she claimed to officers that her boyfriend instead was the driver during the crash. Police arrested the boyfriend based on her statement.

When reviewing zoomed in surveillance video, investigators concluded it could not have been the boyfriend because the driver did not have a beard, like he does. The driver's height also did not match the boyfriend's height.

Police investigators concluded Amber Carrao must have been the driver during the crash, according to the criminal complaint.

The max sentence for the charge is 25 years behind bars.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip