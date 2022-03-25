Bicyclist killed in hit and run crash near 20th and Grant in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A bicyclist was killed during a hit and run crash on Friday near 20th and Grant.

Milwaukee police say around 11:30 a.m., a vehicle struck a bicyclist and fled the scene. The victim is an unidentified man between 30 to 40-years-old. He was pronounced dead on the scene after unsuccessful life saving measures.

Police are continuing to seek the striking vehicle and unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

