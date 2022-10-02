Woman arrested for OWI after driving drunk with four kids in the vehicle

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 36-year-old woman was arrested for an OWI Sunday morning after she drove drunk with four kids in the vehicle.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the woman was seen driving on I-94 around 1 a.m. She was driving slowly in the left lane, failing to move over for traffic, and braking when it was not necessary.

A State Patrol trooper then pulled her over and noticed an open bottle of alcohol in the center console.

The trooper conducted field sobriety tests and placed her under arrest for an OWI, first offense. She had four children under the age of 16 in the vehicle with her.

Officials said the woman was taken to the hospital for a blood draw and then released to a responsible party.

The four children were released into their grandmother's custody.

