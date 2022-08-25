Woman arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit, crashing into squad car

TRENTON, WIS — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a woman has been arrested two days after she led deputies on a pursuit and crashed into a squad car.

Officials with the sheriff's office said the woman was pulled over for a traffic stop on US Highway 151 near Redwood Road on Monday shortly before 7 p.m.

The woman initially lied about her identity to deputies, the sheriff's office said. She then fled the scene and traveled north to County highway M. There, she struck the Dodge County sergeant's squad car.

She then took off on foot and ran into a nearby cornfield. Deputies used a K9 and drone in an attempt to locate her but were unsuccessful.

It wasn't until Wednesday around 3:53 a.m. that deputies located the suspect in Waupun. Officials heard reports of a female yelling for help at Landall's trailer park. The woman was identified as the suspect Dodge County was searching for.

The sheriff's office said several charges will be forwarded to the Dodge County District Attorney's Office including a felony charge for fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer.

Note: TMJ4 News does not identify suspects in criminal cases until they have been formally charged.

