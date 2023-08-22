Woman arrested after driving drunk with four kids in the car, traveling at 94mph in a 45mph zone

RACINE, Wis. — A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for an OWI after she was seen going 94mph in a 45mph zone, all with four kids in the car.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said it stopped the car on CTH KR near Wisconn Valley Way in Racine County on Monday around 9:40 p.m. As the state trooper was approaching the car, they noticed the smell of alcohol and illegal substances. The trooper also noticed remnants of drugs in the vehicle.

According to the State Patrol, the 22-year-old woman driving admitted to smoking and drinking prior to getting in the car. The trooper conducted a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and the woman was arrested for Operating While Under the Influence with a passenger under the age of 16.

There was a total of four kids in the car, all under 16, but their specific ages were not provided.

State Patrol said the woman is now facing the following charges: Operating While Under The Influence (1st w/Passenger Under 16) and issued citations for Violating Child Safety Restraint - Child Under 4 Yrs, Violating Child Safety Restraint - Child 4-8 Yrs, Exceeding Speed Zones 45MPH+ (94 mph in 45 mph zone), Reckless Driving - Endanger Safety, and Vehicle Operator Fail to Wear Seatbelt.

